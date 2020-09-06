Man Arrested For Posing As Punjab Cop, Promoting Alcohol As COVID-19 Cure

A case has been registered against the man under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Ludhiana:

A man from Ludhiana was arrested for posing as a policeman and asking people via a video message to buy alcohol to battle with COVID-19, police said.

The incident came to light after the video of the man went viral on social media platforms.

"This video was going viral. The accused Kulwant Singh was asking people to consume alcohol to defeat coronavirus. When investigated, the accused told us that he is a comedian and had no intention to tarnish the image of the police," said Commissioner of Police Rakesh Agrawal.

A case has been registered against Mr Singh under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Comments
