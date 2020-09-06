Man Arrested For Posing As Punjab Cop, Promoting Alcohol As COVID-19 Cure

The incident came to light after the video of the man went viral on social media platforms.

A man from Ludhiana was arrested for posing as a policeman and asking people via a video message to buy alcohol to battle with COVID-19, police said.

"This video was going viral. The accused Kulwant Singh was asking people to consume alcohol to defeat coronavirus. When investigated, the accused told us that he is a comedian and had no intention to tarnish the image of the police," said Commissioner of Police Rakesh Agrawal.

A video was circulated in which a person wearing a uniform of Punjab Police was spreading rumors that corona can be cured by drinking whiskey



He is Kulwant Singh Dhillon. He has been arrested for spreading rumors and misrepresenting the Punjab police uniform#FakeDiKhairNahipic.twitter.com/imnmJGJ6M9 — Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) September 5, 2020

A case has been registered against Mr Singh under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

