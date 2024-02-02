Man Arrested For Killing Son, 14, Over Complaints From School: Police

Vijay Battu was arrested on January 29, said Senior Inspector Rajendra Karankot. (Representational)

A man was arrested in Maharashtra's Solapur for allegedly killing his 14-year-old son with a sodium nitrate-laced drink due to frustration and anger over his behaviour, a police official said on Friday.

Accused Vijay Battu (43) has claimed he was angry as there were constant complaints from school about Vishal Battu, while other issues included the victim watching explicit content on his phone, neglecting studies and picking fights with his sister, Inspector Ajay Jagtap of Jodhavi police station said.

"On January 13, Vijay and his wife Kirti lodged a missing person complaint after Vishal did not return home. His body was discovered on the same day by the road near Tuljapur Naka, after which an accidental death case was registered." "However, we sensed some foul play. His father Vijay's behaviour was also suspicious. He was taken in for questioning, during which he confessed to giving his son a cold drink laced with sodium nitrate and then abandoning the body near Tuljapur Naka," the official said.

Vijay Battu was arrested on January 29 and has been remanded in police custody, Senior Inspector Rajendra Karankot said.

