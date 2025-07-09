UP Man Kills Father, Sister With Metal Rod And Bricks Over Property Dispute

A man allegedly killed his elderly father and sister by hitting them with a metal rod and bricks following a dispute over property, police said on Wednesday.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Varuna Zone) Neetu Katyal, the double murder took place in Pratap Nagar Colony under Cantt police station limits on Tuesday.

The accused, Rajesh Kumar, allegedly attacked his 78-year-old father Roop Chandra Bhardwaj and 50-year-old sister Shivkumari during a heated altercation related to family property. Both victims died on the spot after being struck repeatedly with a metal rod and construction bricks, the officer said.

Upon receiving information from neighbours, the police rushed to the scene and took Rajesh and his wife into custody for questioning.

The police said Bhardwaj was a retired employee of a government department. He had purchased land and built a house in Pratap Nagar Colony and had transferred the ownership of the property to his daughter, which led to resentment and conflict with his son.

The dispute escalated on Tuesday, culminating in the fatal assault, police said, adding that further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation, officials said.

