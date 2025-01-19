Advertisement
Man, 64, Killed After Rod From Flex Banner Structure Falls, Pierces His Neck In Madhya Pradesh

A case has been registered and a probe is underway to find out if the employee had followed safety protocol.

Read Time: 1 min
Man, 64, Killed After Rod From Flex Banner Structure Falls, Pierces His Neck In Madhya Pradesh
The incident took place on Saturday. (Representative pic)
Jabalpur (MP):

A 64-year-old man was killed after a rod from a flex banner structure fell and pierced his neck in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, an official said on Sunday.

A contractual employee of the local civic body was fixing the flex banner structure in Allahabad Bank Chowk on Saturday when a rod fell on a pedestrian, Civil Line police station in-charge Nehru Khandate said.

He said the rod fell on Kishan Kumar Rajak and pierced his neck.

The man was taken to a hospital, where the doctors declared him dead, the official said, adding that a case has been registered and a probe is underway to find out if the employee had followed safety protocol. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Madhya Pradesh, Jabalpur, Man Dies After Rod Pierces Neck
