3 Of World's Fastest Growing Cities Are In India: Economist Ranking

Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kollam - were the only places from India to feature in the top 10.

A survey by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) revealed that three of the world's 10 fastest-growing urban areas are in Kerala.

The three cities - Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kollam - were the only places from India to feature in the top 10.

Malappuram occupied the top spot in the world rankings with a 44.1 per cent change between 2015 and 2020.

While Kozhikode occupied the fourth spot with 34.5 per cent change, Kollam was at number 10 with 31.1 per cent, according to the survey.

Other Indian cities that made the list were Thrissur in Kerala at 13th position, Gujarat's Surat at 26, while and Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur is at 30.

The top 10 list also figures cities from outside India including three cities from China, one each from Nigeria, Oman, UAE, and Vietnam.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, who tweeted the results, said it was heartening to see smaller cities and towns grow as it signals wider wealth distribution.

"Good to see that the fastest growing in India are not the monster metropolises, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata etc. When smaller towns & cities grow it signals that a wider distribution of wealth & job opportunities is underway. We need more smaller towns to Rise!" he tweeted.

Good to see that the fastest growing in India are not the monster metropolises, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata etc. When smaller towns & cities grow it signals that a wider distribution of wealth & job opportunities is underway. We need more smaller towns to Rise! https://t.co/ppRnS5udOo — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 9, 2020

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) is the research and analysis wing of The Economist Group, the sister company to The Economist newspaper.