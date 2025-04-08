"Uncivilised...": Kalyan Banerjee Slams Mahua Moitra In Apparent Trinamool Rift

Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee has accused party colleague Mahua Moitra of demanding his arrest, as rifts within Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress - something Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee can ill afford before next year's high-stakes Assembly election - made a public appearance this week.

"Mahua asked the BSF (Border Security Force) to arrest me... who is she? How dare she ask for my arrest? Mahua was shouting at the top of her voice... I responded accordingly," Mr Banerjee, a four-time Lok Sabha MP and one of the Trinamool's senior leaders, said Tuesday afternoon.

Mr Banerjee, 68, branded Ms Moitra "uncivilised" and said, "If didi (Ms Banerjee) says I am wrong, I shall quit politics forever. But I will not tolerate that rude female MP who pressures me to give her more time (to speak in Parliament). What is this? I can take pressure from anyone but not from that MP..."

Ms Moitra - expelled from Parliament in 2023 over allegations she took bribes - has not yet responded.

Mr Banerjee's remarks today continue a spat that began last week - between himself and some party colleagues, including ex-India cricketer Kirti Azad - over a memorandum to the Election Commission.

The spat was reportedly over which MPs were directed to sign and present the memorandum.

In a video posted online by the Bharatiya Janata Party's Amit Malviya, an irate Mr Banerjee - who reportedly clashed with Ms Moitra and Mr Azad (off-camera) minutes earlier - can be heard declaring that he does not owe his party post either to a 'quota' or because he joined from a rival political outfit.

The thinly-veiled jabs have been widely interpreted as targeting Mahua Moitra, for being a woman, and Mr Azad, for having joined the Trinamool (in November 2021) from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"No Problem...": Kalyan Banerjee

On the leak of the videos, Mr Banerjee said he had "no problem" and explained, "The day we were supposed to got to the Election Commission office, Derek O'Brien (the Trinamool's leader in the Rajya Sabha) sent me a text saying 27 MPs would sign the memorandum."

"Then I got a text saying all MP's will have to reach our office (in the Parliament building) by 9:30 am. Next morning, as I reached the EC office, a female MP questioned me because her name was not on the list. Then she shouted... that her name had been deliberately removed."

Mr Banerjee stressed he had not been told about who will, or will not, be in the delegation.

"She shouted at the top of her voice and I responded accordingly. (Then) she ran to the BSF and asked them to arrest me! I have been in politics for 40 years... fought against CPM, Congress, and BJP. You know me... but this lady has no issue except with (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi... she never challenges any other BJP leader, even from Bengal. How dare she ask for my arrest?"

The apparent Trinamool vs Trinamool spat has been happily picked up by a BJP plotting to dethrone Mamata Banerjee - a possible rival in the 2029 general election - in Bengal.

Apart from posting the videos of Mr Banerjee, Mr Malviya has also posted private chats from a WhatsApp group of Trinamool MPs, in which Mr Azad says Mr Banerjee has had too much to drink and the latter rants about "the beautiful activities of versatile international lady".

On 4th April 2024, two TMC MPs had a public spat at the headquarters of the Election Commission of India, where they had gone to submit a representation. It appears the party had instructed its MPs to gather at the Parliament office to sign the memorandum before proceeding to the… pic.twitter.com/BwqQRE8FhI — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 7, 2025

Meanwhile, Mr Banerjee also lashed out at fellow senior Trinamool leader Sougata Roy, who said the BJP publishing confidential WhatsApp chats between party MPs is a matter of "shame".

"Does Sougata Roy have a character? His nature is to disturb all... he has not liked me since 2001... is never bothered when people abuse Mamata Banerjee... was caught taking cash!"

Mr Banerjee accused Mr Roy of having "tarnished the party's image himself" and referred to news magazine Tehelka' 'Narada sting op', in which several politicians and high-ranking police personnel allegedly took cash bribes to provide favours to a certain company.

With input from agencies

