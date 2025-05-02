Case Filed After Video Of Carriage Horse Collapsing On Kolkata Street Goes Viral

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A video of a horse collapsing from heatstroke in Kolkata has gone viral. The horse was beaten and dragged by its handler even after collapsing. Kolkata Police have filed a case against the horse handler and are investigating

A disturbing video of a dehydrated and undernourished horse collapsing from heatstroke in Kolkata has triggered public outrage on social media. The clip, originally posted by animal rights group PETA India, shows the horse being beaten and dragged by its handler even after it collapsed to the ground. The video sparked a conversation about working animals' treatment in India, particularly in urban areas where extreme weather and poor regulation pose serious threats to their well-being.

Sharing the video on X, PETA India stressed the need to abolish practices where animals are forced to work under rigid conditions. "Horses who are severely underweight, dehydrated, and in pain are not a tourist attraction. Respected @MamataOfficial, @SwapanDebnath98, @KolkataPolice, please send the horse to a sanctuary & replace cruel horse-drawn carriages with e-vehicles," the animal rights group wrote.

Actor Pooja Bhatt shared the video online, calling on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee to immediately ban the use of horse-drawn carriages. "Heartbreaking. A horse collapses on Kolkata's streets from heat & exhaustion & is pushed to continue. Hon @MamataOfficial @KolkataPolice @SwapanDebnath98 @derekobrienmp Beseech you'll ban these cruel horse-drawn carriages & switch to humane, progressive e-carriages," she wrote.

"This is damn cruel! Are they even feeding the hores?" wrote one X user. "So cruel and heartless .. such people should be punished without mercy," commented another.

"So sad and inhumane, the horse owner should be punished to use animals without feeding them enough water and food OR FOR NOT CARING FOR ANIMAL HEALTH," said a third user.

Following the public outrage and PETA's complaint, Kolkata Police shared that a case has been filed against the horse handler. "Over the incident, Bhowanipore PS has registered the FIR on 24.04.2025 Ref: Case No. 90/25 under proper sections of law of BNS & PCA Act on PETA's complaint. Appropriate legal action is being taken against the accused person involved," the Kolkata Police wrote on X. The cops also informed that the horse is now under medical supervision and receiving regular veterinary care.

Reacting to the post, PETA India shared an update, saying, "A dehydrated and emaciated horse suffered a heatstroke and collapsed in Kolkata, as the handler slapped and yelled at the horse. We commend the @kolpolice for registering an FIR following a PETA India complaint."

"Nobody should have to endure such cruelty!" it added.