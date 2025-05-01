Delhi Entrepreneur Says Work-Life Balance Is Killing Ambition, Sparks Debate

A Delhi-based entrepreneur has sparked a discussion online after saying that the current obsession with work-life balance is slowly killing ambition. In a LinkedIn post, Aryan Kochhar, the founder and CEO of FinFloww, claimed that if someone is chasing work-life balance at 25, then they will be chasing relevance at the age of 40. Mr Kochhar clarified that he wasn't entirely against balance, however, he said timing mattered more. "Yes, balance is important - but timing is everything," he wrote.

"There are phases in life meant for imbalance. Phases where late nights aren't a problem - they're a privilege. Where losing sleep over your craft is how you build something that lasts. The irony? People obsessed with balance early on often end up with none - neither greatness, nor peace," the entrepreneur said.

"Because deep down, real peace comes after you've built something you're proud of. Not while you're obsessively guarding your weekends," he explained.

Further, Mr Kochhar said that sacrifice isn't constant but seasonal, and some seasons are meant to sting. "The smart ones know when to sprint. The wise ones know when to slow down. But the clueless ones keep searching for balance - and end up losing everything worth balancing," he wrote.

Since being shared, Mr Kochhar's post has gone viral, sparking a discussion about work-life balance. In the comments section, some users agreed with him, but some felt his post lacked nuance.

"I do not agree, one can definitely achieve anything, if he or she balances their everydays task whatever that is and one who do not sleep to to just complete their task and then it leads to their crazy lifestyle "imbalancing". The real tough thing is how you manage your daily tasks in "balanced way" which will not affect your health and most of the people cant do it," wrote one user.

"I guess it's about finding a flow that works for you - after all, the definition of balance is subjective. It's walking a fine line between working hard enough but not at the cost of some primary factors like health. Hats off to those who can crack this!" commented another.

"Happines, Peace, Success etc are all subjective, your definition may echo with those who think same way, but know that, three members in one team can have different ideas of happiness. Balance is something which allow everyone to coexist even in most chaotic and uncertain times," said a third user.

"This hits hard - and hits home! Balance isn't a destination; it's a rhythm. And the rhythm often demands hustle, grit, and uncomfortable growth. The irony is that guarding comfort too early on can rob us of the very foundation that long-term balance is built on. Perhaps there is a sweet spot - knowing what matters most at each phase, and being all in for it!" commented another.