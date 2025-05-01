Woman Stunned After HR Asks "Illegal" Question During Job Interview. See Post

A woman recently shared a troubling experience where a recruiter asked a strange, illegal question during the job interview, which left her stunned. Taking to Reddit, the female employee shared that she was appearing for a final-round job interview for a senior developer role at a "mid-sized software company". "The technical assessment and management interviews went incredibly well, and the salary range matched what I was looking for," she wrote in the Reddit post titled: "HR asked me the strangest illegal question at the end of my interview".

The woman claimed that the interview was going very well until the HR wrapped it up with the surprising question that left her uneasy. "Could you tell me if you're planning to have children in the next few years?" the HR director asked. The techie said she was taken aback by the question. "After an awkward pause, I asked her to repeat the question, thinking I must have misheard. Nope - she actually doubled down and said, 'We just want to know about your family planning situation for our team planning purposes.'"

The woman revealed that she politely responded that she wasn't comfortable answering a question that was both inappropriate and illegal in most hiring contexts. "She seemed genuinely surprised I called her out on it," the woman said.

"The entire positive vibe of the interview immediately evaporated. I thanked her for her time but mentioned that I had concerns about a company culture where such questions were considered acceptable," she added.

Concluding her post, the woman asked Redditors if anyone else has encountered a something like this in tech interviews recently. "I'm not sure if I should report this or just move on to other opportunities," she wrote.

Since being shared, the post has gone viral. Several users urged her to report to employment watchdogs, while others shared similar incidents.

"Yes, I have encountered something like this before. Yes, I reported it.. however, it went nowhere as I expected. I'm not saying that you shouldn't report it, but I'm just telling you my personal experience. What I like to do is place that on their company's glass door employee review site. It gives everyone an opportunity to see it," wrote one user.

"Report them to the department of labor. That's some next level bs being that bold. about literally one of the top 'no you cant ask' questions. Jimminy. Imagine what else they do if they just flat out ask??? Wow," commented another.

"Wow! I would've gracefully ended the interview and reported them to their HR executive. Kudos to you for not hesitating to call them out for that question," expressed another.

"Report them, and kindly let Glassdoor know," suggested another.