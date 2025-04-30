Woman Claims She Was Fired For Missing Work While Battling Pneumonia. Internet Reacts

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. An employee claims she was fired for taking medical leave due to pneumonia. Her manager allegedly pressured her to return despite her serious condition. The situation has sparked outrage online, with calls for legal action against he

An employee in the US has alleged that she was fired for taking medical leave while recovering from pneumonia, despite adhering to her company's COVID-19 sick leave policy. The claim, shared on Reddit, has triggered a wave of outrage online, with users calling out the "shocking lack of empathy" in some workplaces.

In her viral post titled "I have pneumonia and my boss is threatening to fire me for not coming in", the woman explained that she initially took a week off after testing positive for COVID-19, as per her employer's rules. However, her condition worsened, leading to severe pneumonia.

"I realised I was getting 10 times worse, so I went to urgent care. They misdiagnosed me with just congestion," she wrote, adding that she later rushed to the emergency room after running a high fever for three days. There, doctors diagnosed her with pneumonia and prescribed antibiotics.

Despite her health crisis, her manager reportedly pressured her to return to work. "I told her I needed until Wednesday off because I could barely breathe standing up," the woman said. But instead of support, her boss allegedly criticised her for not starting treatment sooner and called her request for more time off "unreasonable."

In her final update, she wrote: "I got fired."

Her post has drawn widespread criticism online, with many urging her to report the matter to Human Resources. Several users also pointed out that her dismissal while on medical leave could potentially be challenged legally.

A user wrote, "This is ridiculous. As I am someone who is a general manager of a business, I am just happy when my employees show up. I tell them all of the time "Don't come in if you're sick. Take care of yourself and we will figure it out here staffing-wise." I'm sorry. Feel better soon!"

"This is so sad. Pneumonia is no joke. People die of pneumonia. Take care of yourself because your boss-hole doesn't care. I hope you get well soon and find a new job," another user commented.

"Health is no. 1 priority, you will get new job but not new body Don't ruin your mental health," the third user wrote.

