On Way To Receive PM, Shashi Tharoor's Swipe At "Dysfunctional" Delhi Airport

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor today received Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his parliamentary constituency "on time" despite facing delays at the Delhi airport, terming it "dysfunctional". The Prime Minister arrived in Kerala to officially commission the Vizhinjam port.

Taking to X, Mr Tharoor wrote, "Despite delays at the dysfunctional Delhi airport, managed to land in Thiruvananthapuram in time to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival in my constituency."

He shared pictures of him welcoming Prime Minister Modi at the airport and said, "Looking forward to his (Prime Minister Modi) officially commissioning Vizhinjam port, a project I have been proud to have been involved with since its inception."

A day before yesterday, the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said flights may be delayed due to shifting wind patterns in the vicinity of the airport. However, the advisory was issued only for April 29 and not for today. The Delhi airport is yet to respond to Mr Tharoor's post on X.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport has been facing flight delays due to easterly winds and the closure of one runway for upgradation works.

PM To Commission Vizhinjam Port

The Vizhinjam port, completed at an estimated cost of Rs 8,867 crore, will be commissioned today. The Prime Minister was welcomed by Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Minister of State George Kurian, and Mr Tharoor at the airport. This is Prime Minister Modi's first visit to the state in 2025.

The commissioning of the port is expected to firmly place Kerala on the global maritime map and transform India's role in international trade and shipping. After the commissioning of the port, the Prime Minister will go to Andhra Pradesh and lay the foundation stone and dedicate several development projects worth over Rs 58,000 crore in Amaravati.