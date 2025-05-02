Water Pipe Bursts In Guwahati, Causes Waterlogging, Traffic Disruption

A sudden burst of a water pipe in Guwahati's Chandmari area on Thursday evening caused severe waterlogging and disrupted traffic in the area.

The incident occurred around 9:00 pm yesterday, affecting the busy road connecting Ganeshguri to Guwahati Club via Chandmari.

The sudden flooding caused inconvenience to commuters, with many people stuck in traffic for several hours. However, no injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

According to reports, similar incidents of pipe bursts have occurred in various parts of Guwahati in the past, leading to property damage and even loss of lives. Locals are expressing frustration over repeated incidents and are demanding immediate action from the authorities.

Local police and municipal authorities have reached the site and are investigating the cause of the pipe burst. Efforts are underway to restore normalcy in the area.

