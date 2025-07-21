Maharashtra's Gadchiroli Police Trains Tribal Youth In AI, Web Development

The Gadchiroli Police Skilling Institute is revolutionising the lives of tribal youth in Naxal-affected villages by providing training in cutting-edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), software development, and web development.

Led by Superintendent of Police Neelotpal, this initiative has empowered over 210 youth to acquire formal skills and secure real-world opportunities.

"The Gadchiroli Police Office was awarded certification by the state's Skill Development Department. With this, we started the Gadchiroli Police Skilling Institute, offering structured courses in software and web development. In the past 1.5 years, over 210 youth from Naxal-hit villages have received formal training, cleared their exams, and are ready for real-world opportunities. Looking ahead, we've begun training them in Artificial Intelligence tools to ensure they're future-ready," said SP Neelotpal.

Certified by the Maharashtra Government's Skill Development Department, the institute has become a beacon of hope for tribal youth, offering professional courses in Software Development, Web Development, and now, Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools.

The institute has introduced AI literacy at the grassroots level, recognising the global demand for AI-powered solutions. Students learn AI tool usage, automation, data structuring, and content generation.

For decades, Gadchiroli has struggled with poverty, limited access to education, and violence. Many of the region's youth had never touched a computer before. Today, inside this police-backed institute, these same youth are coding, building websites, and experimenting with AI tools like ChatGPT, Canva AI, no-code automation platforms, and basic machine learning modules.

What sets this program apart is its integration of AI literacy at the grassroots level. Recognising global demand for AI-powered solutions, the institute has introduced modules on AI tool usage, from automation and data structuring to content generation. Students are taught not just coding but also how to think digitally, solving real-life problems using technology.

This police-led development model is showing promising results, changing the narrative in a region long plagued by extremism. Local communities now see the police as partners in development.

The Gadchiroli Police Skilling Institute is now being hailed as a replicable model for other conflict-affected and underserved regions in India. It shows how law enforcement, when paired with education and forward-thinking leadership, can sow the seeds of long-term peace and prosperity.

As one trainer put it, "This is not just about skills -- it's about dignity, confidence, and hope. And hope is the strongest force we can build in Gadchiroli."

Students are taught coding, web development, and digital problem-solving skills, enabling them to think digitally and tackle real-life challenges.

Akshay Suresh Alam, a student from Dhanora, expresses gratitude for the police-led initiative, saying, "We are provided with training for web development, and all the computer-related knowledge right from scratch. Now, we are also being taught about AI."

The institute's focus on AI and technology ensures that students are future-ready and equipped to contribute to the region's growth and prosperity.

Akansha Bharat Vandke, a student from Armori taluka, appreciates the training, stating, "I was completely unaware of how to use technology. However, now, after being trained for programming, software, and web development, we use it to our advantage."

This initiative demonstrates the potential of law enforcement and education combined to drive positive change and development in conflict-affected regions.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)