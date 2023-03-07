400 Tribal Youths Join Anti-Maoist Paramilitary Battalion In Chhattisgarh

Several hundred such native tribal youths have already been deployed by the CRPF after training.

A fresh batch of 400 tribal youths hailing from interior areas of Maoist-hit Bijapur, Dantewada and Sukma districts of Chhattisgarh have been selected by the CRPF for appointment as constables as part of a special recruitment drive, officials said.

The tribal youths will be mostly part of the 'Bastariya battalion', named after the erstwhile undivided Bastar district of Chhattisgarh. Several hundred such native tribal youths have already been deployed by the CRPF after training.

Offer of appointment to all 400 selected native tribal youths have been issued, a home ministry official said.

The announcement for the raising of the 'Bastariya battalion' was made by the Centre in 2016. The personnel were drawn largely from the Bastar region, and are tasked with carrying out anti-Maoists operations in Chhattisgarh.

The idea behind creation of such a battalion is to get more advantage for the security forces in their fight against the Maoists. Those who were recruited know the local language, are familiar with the topography and will be able to get intelligence about the extremists easily.

Besides, it will send a positive message to the local population as a large number of native tribal youths are being seen associated with the government through the CRPF.

The government had announced relaxation in recruitment in terms of weight and height for tribal men and women, another official said.

The recruits will be trained to be engaged in Maoist affected areas and such an all-tribal battalion will not only help provide employment to many but may help the CRPF to plan operations effectively.

The CPI (Maoists) had in the past warned the locals against joining the CRPF or state police forces.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)