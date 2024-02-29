Question Papers Reach Chhattisgarh Village In Chopper Ahead Of Board Exams

"Let no child remain deprived of a good education," the CMO said.

In a remote tribal village in Chhattisgarh, a helicopter was used to deliver question papers to an exam centre, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister's Office said.

The board examination for classes 10 and 12 will begin tomorrow and question papers were transported to Jagargunda village in Chhattisgarh's Sukma, which is approximately 400 km from capital Raipur.

"This is our Chhattisgarh, where the future of children is the first concern. Appreciating this effort of the district administration, Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai said that this initiative taken for the bright future of the children of tribal areas is praiseworthy," the Chief Minister's office said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

यह है हमारा छत्तीसगढ़, जहां बच्चों के भविष्य की चिंता सबसे पहले की जाती है।

प्रदेश के दूरस्थ आदिवासी जिले सुकमा के जगरगुंडा के लिए हेलीकॉप्टर से भेजे गए प्रश्नपत्र।

उल्लेखनीय है, कि कल 1 मार्च से शुरू हो रही हैं बोर्ड परीक्षाएं।

मुख्यमंत्री श्री विष्णुदेव साय ने जिला प्रशासन के… pic.twitter.com/OnCRXISLp9 — CMO Chhattisgarh (@ChhattisgarhCMO) February 29, 2024

"Let no child remain deprived of a good education. Chhattisgarh government is dedicated to the better future of children," the Chief Minister's office said.

The helicopter landed on an open patch of land and paramilitary personnel assisted officials in unloading the question papers.

Recently, the Chhattisgarh government decided to conduct state board exams for Classes 10 and 12 twice in the same academic session. The decision was announced by the School Education Department. While the academic year for the implementation of the two board exams has not been finalised yet, the education department mentioned that the first phase of final board examinations will be held in March and the second one in July.

The Centre in August last year announced major changes in the education system, in line with the new education policy. The Education Ministry had said that board exams would be conducted twice a year, with students allowed to retain the best scores.

To make the board exams "easier" than the current "high stakes" practice, the examiners will assess the understanding and achievement of competencies, rather than focusing on how much a student has memorised, the centre had said.