Limit Exceeded: Congress After BJP Inducts 3 More Ministers In Chhattisgarh

The political atmosphere in Chhattisgarh has heated up following the expansion of the Vishnudev Sai-led BJP cabinet. For the first time since the formation of the state, the council of ministers has 14 ministers -- including the Chief Minister -- with the induction of three new faces. The move, however, has drawn sharp criticism from Congress's former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who questioned whether the Centre has given its approval for such an expansion.

On Wednesday, Durg MLA Gajendra Yadav, Arang MLA Guru Khuswant Saheb, and Ambikapur MLA Rajesh Agarwal took oath as ministers. Their induction takes the total strength of the cabinet to 14, a departure from the traditional limit of 13.

Political observers noted that the BJP has sought to woo OBC, Scheduled Caste and Vaishya voters by giving representation to these communities through the latest appointments.

Bhupesh Baghel accused the BJP of making a "mockery" of constitutional provisions. "The rule clearly states that only 15 per cent of the MLAs can become ministers. When our government was in power, we had written to the Prime Minister requesting one additional minister, citing Chhattisgarh's vast geography, but the demand was rejected. Now the BJP has increased the cabinet size. Has the Government of India allowed this? Was there a gazette notification? If not, this expansion is unconstitutional," Mr Baghel said.

He further alleged that the BJP was setting a "wrong tradition" by violating established norms.

The BJP has defended the expansion with the same 15 per cent rule, saying with 90 members in the assembly, this translates to 14 ministers including the Chief Minister -- a model similar to that of Haryana.

Each of the new ministers represents a strategic social group.

Gajendra Yadav, son of former Prant Sanghchalak Bisaram Yadav, has been given the portfolios of School Education, Village Industry, and Law and Legislative Affairs. His inclusion is seen as an effort to consolidate the Yadav community vote.

Guru Khuswant Saheb, a prominent Satnami leader and successor of Guru Baldas, will handle Skill Development, Technical Education, Employment and Scheduled Caste Development. His induction is expected to strengthen the BJP's hold on the influential Scheduled Caste vote bank.

Rajesh Agarwal, who rose to prominence by defeating Congress veteran TS Singhdeo in Ambikapur, has been assigned Tourism, Culture and Religious Affairs. His appointment marks a generational shift in the BJP's engagement with the business community.

Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai welcomed the expansion, saying with a clear division of responsibilities, the cabinet was ready to serve Chhattisgarh Mahtari with "new energy and full commitment".

The ministers, he said, would work to fulfil the aspirations of the people and contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India.

Even as the BJP celebrates the balancing act in its cabinet composition, the legality of the expansion and Mr Baghel's pointed questions have set the stage for a political storm. With the Congress demanding clarity and the BJP asserting constitutional validity, the issue is expected to remain a flashpoint in state politics in the coming days.