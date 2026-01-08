Chhattisgarh Exam Question On Dog's Name With Ram As Option Sparks Outrage

A multiple choice question on the name of a dog in an English test paper in government schools in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district has triggered controversy and protests after 'Ram' was listed as one of the options.

The question, in the half-yearly exam held on Wednesday, asked Class IV students to identify the name of 'Mona's dog' with options being 'Bala', 'Sheru', 'No One' and 'Ram'.

It triggered protests from right wing outfits in front of the district education officer (DEO), with Vishva Hindu Parishad district head Harshwardhan Chandrakar seeking the arrest and dismissal of those who prepared the question.

Such questions in exams are inappropriate and deeply offensive to religious sentiments, Chandrakar added.

On Thursday, DEO Vijay Kumar Lahre expressed regret and assured that such incidents would not be repeated.

"The relevant question was selected and sent for printing, but instead of that question paper, a different one was printed. Owing to the confidentiality of examination papers, the issue came to light only after the paper was opened at the examination centre," he explained.

"As soon as the matter came to notice, the concerned option was immediately removed and replaced with a new one. The department has sought an explanation from the concerned vendor and asked for submission of the printed manuscript to ascertain how the question paper was changed," Lahre said in a statement.

There was no intention to hurt religious sentiments, he said, adding that all efforts would be made to strengthen the examination process.

