Video: Dog Carries Human Leg, Shimla Hospital Says Staff Forgot To Lock Door

Investigation into the shocking video of a stray dog walking around with a human leg between its jaws near a hospital in Shimla has revealed gross negligence in disposing of medical waste.

The video, which showed a stray dog carrying the amputated leg near the premises of the state-run Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialities at Chamiyana in Shimla, had prompted authorities to launch a probe.

The probe revealed that 61-year-old Attar Singh's leg was amputated during a surgery at the hospital last Thursday. This amputated leg was kept in an envelope in the hospital's store room, and the sanitation agency was asked to dispose of it. On February 22 (Monday), the staff forgot to lock the store room's door. At some point, the dog entered the store room and left with the amputated leg, the inquiry has found.

This video circulated on social media over the past couple of days, leading to the probe.

The management of Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialities has now issued show-cause notices to the sanitation supervisor and sanitation workers over the incident, officials have said.