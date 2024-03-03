Cop, Maoist Killed In Encounter In Chhattsigarh's Kanker

The encounter took place in a forest near Hidur village (Representational)

A police constable and a Maoist were killed in an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Sunday, a senior police official said.

The gunfight took place in a forest near Hidur village under Chhotebethiya police station when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Maoist operation, he said.

The operation was launched based on specific input about the presence of Maoists in the Hidur forest, the official said.

Constable Ramesh Kurethi, belonging to Bastar Fighters - a unit of state police, was killed in the gunfight, he said.

The body of a Maoist and an AK-47 rifle were recovered from the spot, he said.

A search operation was underway in the area, he added.

