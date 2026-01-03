14 Maoists Killed In 2 Separate Encounters With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh

Fourteen Maoists have been killed in two separate encounters by security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma and neighbouring Bijapur districts on Saturday morning.

Of the fourteen Maoists, 12 were killed in Sukma and two were killed in Bijapur. The number is likely to rise as security forces are still combing the area.

The first encounter took place in the Kistaram area of Sukma district, where security forces were carrying out a search operation based on specific intelligence inputs. As the team moved through the forest, they came under fire from Maoists, triggering a fierce exchange of gunfire. Among those killed is believed to be Sachin Mangdu of the Konta Area Committee, a senior Maoist leader.

There are also reports that the Maoist commander responsible for the killing of Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Akash Girpunje in Konta was killed in this encounter.

Sources say several DVCM (Divisional Committee Member) cadre Maoists were present at the site, indicating that this was a high-level Maoist meeting or movement when the forces struck.

Sukma SP Kiran Chavan said the formal identification of the Maoists will be possible only after the search team returns from the forest.

Security forces have recovered AK-47 and INSAS rifles from the encounter site.

Another encounter is underway in Bijapur, where the security forces killed two Maoists and recovered one SLR and a 12-bore rifle.

This was the first encounter between Maoists and security forces this year. Both encounters are part of an intensified anti-Naxal campaign in the Bastar region.

Last year, a total of 285 Maoists were killed in encounters with security forces in the state.