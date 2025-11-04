Thane Scooty Rider Kicks Biker In Real-Life "Road Rash". Then Cops Did This

A real-life game of 'road rash' played out in Maharashtra's Thane when a man on scooter was caught kicking another two-wheeler rider while driving. Police officials on patrol witnessed the incident and apprehend the man on the scooter. The accused was later made to apologise on camera.

The video of the incident begins with men riding bikes and scooters in a suburb in Thane. In between, we see a man, riding solo, stand on his scooter and try and kick two other men riding a two-wheeler close to him.

The accused narrowly escapes falling off his scooter.

He then makes the second attempt and rides with one leg positioned on a man on another scooter.

What he did not know was that local police officials were on patrol right behind him and witnessed his stunt. They cornered the accused and took him to a police station.

The two-wheeler rider was then made to acknowledge his mistake and send a message to others. In a video, with folded hands, the man introduces himself, accepts that he was doing a stunt and urges others to drive slowly, warning them of police action.

Earlier in October, a woman was killed, and a man suffered injuries when an unidentified vehicle knocked down their motorbike in Thane. The woman, identified as Swati, who was riding pillion, fell under the wheels of the offending vehicle and suffered severe head injuries. She died on the spot, the official said.

The man suffered a fracture in his hand and was rushed to a local hospital.

