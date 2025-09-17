Man Stands Upright On Speeding Bike On Bijnor Highway, Meerut Police Vows Action

In a display of sheer recklessness that has ignited fury across social media, a viral video from Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor National Highway has exposed the dangers of thrill-seeking stunts on public roads. The video, captured on September 16, shows a daredevil rider performing a hazardous manoeuvre on a high-speed sports bike, prompting intervention from the Meerut Police. The clip, which exploded online within hours, depicts the unidentified man standing fully upright on the bike's seat while cruising at breakneck speed, without gripping the handlebars.

A person on another bike recorded the stunt, capturing moments when vehicles, including a big tractor, passed very close. As they approached the toll booth, the second rider shouted for the attendant to lift the barrier, allowing the stuntman to drive through without stopping.

Netizens were quick to condemn the irresponsible act, flooding comments with warnings about the rider's endangerment of not just his own life but also innocent motorists and pedestrians.

"This isn't bravery; it's stupidity that could kill others," one user fumed, while others tagged authorities demanding an immediate crackdown. Another commented, "Please take strict action against him."

Responding to the uproar, the Meerut Police stated on social media, affirming they are investigating to identify the rider. "The Station House Officer of Mawana has been directed to take necessary action," the post read.

थाना प्रभारी मवाना को आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया है। — MEERUT POLICE (@meerutpolice) September 16, 2025

This comes amid Uttar Pradesh's ongoing campaigns against road rage and stunts, which have led to numerous arrests and vehicle seizures in recent months. Authorities emphasised that such violations under the Motor Vehicles Act could result in hefty fines, license suspensions, or even imprisonment.