Video: US Biker Left With 20 Broken Bones After High-Speed Crash During Daredevil Stunt

A biker in the US nearly lost his life when he attempted a reckless stunt on a crowded Florida highway, resulting in him fracturing over 20 bones.

The unnamed biker uploaded a horrifying video of the crash on his YouTube channel, showing the exact moment he was knocked unconscious while trying to navigate through semi-trucks and cars.

The video shows the motorcyclist riding a Honda CBR600RR down an exit ramp to merge onto the bustling Interstate 95 near Daytona Beach. Moments later, the biker overtakes fellow drivers on the highway, clearly overspeeding.

As the heart-pounding clip continues, around the three-minute mark, the rider encounters heavy traffic and begins rapidly changing lanes. At one point, it seems as though the daring biker narrowly avoided colliding with a tractor-trailer by a hair's breadth. However, just as the biker sped past the first tractor-trailer, they encountered another one, leading to a head-on collision with the rear of a black GMC pickup truck. The impact was so forceful that it caused the GMC pickup to veer into a different lane. Simultaneously, it appeared that the biker was rendered unconscious, with his hands resting on the handlebars of the still-moving motorcycle. The initial tractor-trailer, the one the biker nearly missed, pulled alongside in the adjacent lane, making contact and sending the daredevil rider spiralling into a ditch.

The caption of the YouTube video read, "My accident from about 4 months ago. I call it an accident, but it was clearly my fault. Too much confidence for too little skill. Thankfully, I made it out alive and didn't lose any limbs. 20+ fractures in my face, a broken arm in half in two different places, a collapsed lung, a broken rib, and two fractured spine discs. I'll be back to ride again one day, but not like I used to. Riding like I did was fun as hell, but I want to have fun for a long time."

The video has approximately 45,000 views on YouTube and a variety of comments. One user commented, "If I were you, I'd dedicate the rest of my time to showing bikers why they shouldn't ride like this. It's fun but just not worth it, man. Glad to hear you made it out alive. Don't take it for granted."

"While your initial act shows a complete disregard for your fellow man and other innocents, I am appreciative of your sober reflection and survival. Best of luck in life," another user commented.

"I used to ride like this when I got my first CBR living in California. I was dumb and had way too much bike. I got into a head-on crash with another motorcycle on a one-way road, and it really opened my eyes like you. I appreciate you posting this, knowing you are going to get some hate. I now ride a dual sport that can barely go above 80mph, and I ride paranoid. Keep riding and spread awareness," the third user wrote.

