Disturbing Video Shows Teen Intentionally Killing Retired Police Cop In Deadly Bike Crash In US

Disturbing footage going viral on the internet captured the moment a laughing teen deliberately rammed his car into a bicyclist in Las Vegas before driving away. The teen mowed down and killed a retired police chief, as his friends can be heard saying "Yeah, hit his a**", in the video.

The 64-year-old Andreas Probst was out for a morning bicycle ride around 6 a.m. on August 14 when he was struck intentionally by the teenage driver, according to Las Vegas Police. Probst died at the University Medical Center. However, police have not confirmed a link between the video and the Probst case, the Independent reported.

The video starts with the passengers cursing at other cars as they speed on the North Tenaya Way, near West Centennial Parkway, the New York Post reported. Further in the video, the car approaches a man riding a bicycle on the side of the road. In the video, the teen driver asks his friends, "Ready"? as the passengers film, laughing."Yeah, hit his a**", the passenger tells the driver.

The driver then deliberately rams into his back tire with a loud bang, sending the cyclist flying. The man then films the man helplessly lying on the side of the road.

A passenger tells the driver, "Damn that n-a got knocked out!"

Soon after the incident, the unidentified 17-year-old driver of the Hyundai was arrested by police, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

The teen has since been charged with murder, after detectives found a video of the crash posted on social media that they used to determine that the crash was intentional, according to a department statement.

It's not clear if the passenger who filmed the kill was charged with any crime.