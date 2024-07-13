'Eyes On The Road': UP Police Shares Video Of Men Crashing Bike While Filming Reel

Thehorrific accident happened last week on the Beed bypass

Uttar Pradesh police, which often shares road safety messages on its social media channels, released a video highlighting the severe consequences of filming a reel while riding a motorcycle. The warning video comes in response to the increasing number of accidents caused by creating reels by content creators.

The video opens to show two men on a motorcycle, with the pillion passenger beginning to record a video, distracting the rider. His friend, who is driving the bike, turns around to smile at the camera. However, the video ends with the sound of a crash and a blank screen, highlighting the sudden and severe consequences of distracted riding. The UP Police used this video as a public advisory, urging all riders and drivers to avoid using their phones or recording videos while on the road.

''Eyes on the road, not on the likes,'' caption of the video read while a text insert read, ''A video can garner millions of views. But it can't replace a life worth millions.''

Notably, the horrific accident happened last week on the Beed bypass on Dhule-Solapur National Highway. As per reports, the bike swerved and crashed into the divider and two were flung into the air and landed on the side of the road. While one of them died on the spot, the other was severely injured.

Several users thanked the authorities for using creative and engaging methods to promote road safety and responsible behaviour.

In the past, incidents of videos of drunk driving, rash riding or any other nuisance on the road that undermines the safety of other road users have been creatively animated to pass on citizen-centric content on social media by the UP police.