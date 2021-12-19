Maharashtra Priest Pours Petrol On Self, Sets Self On Fire Inside Church

The incident took place during a prayer session at St Thomas Church in Nashik. (File)

A priest tried to immolate himself inside a church in Nashik in Maharashtra on Sunday when people present rescued him in time and rushed him to a nearby hospital, an official said.

The incident took place during a prayer session at St Thomas Church in Shalimar Chowk, he said.

"The priest, identified as Father Anant Apte (61), poured petrol on himself and tried to set himself ablaze. However, people present there quickly doused the flames. He has received 15 per cent burns and is undergoing treatment at the district hospital. He has claimed he was being harassed by some of his seniors," the official said

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)