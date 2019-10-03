Maharashtra Elections 2019: Aaditya Thackeray Has Assets Worth Rs 16 Crore

Maharashtra Polls: Aaditya Thackeray also owns jewellery, bullion and other valuables worth Rs 64.65 lakh

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, who is the first member of his family to contest an election, declared assets of Rs 16.05 crore on Thursday as he filed his nomination from south Mumbai's Worli Assembly constituency.

According to the affidavit filed by the 29-year-old Aaditya Thackeray, he has movable assets of Rs 11.38 crore and immovable assets of Rs 4.67 crore.

It includes bank deposits of Rs 10.36 crore and a car (a BMW) worth Rs 6.50 lakh.

The Shiv Sena youth wing chief also owns jewellery, bullion and other valuables worth Rs 64.65 lakh.

He did his Bachelor of Arts in 2011 and acquired "Bachelor of Laws'' degree in 2015, the affidavit said.

He has no criminal cases pending against him, his affidavit stated.

The Maharashtra Assembly polls will be held on October 21.

