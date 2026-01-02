3rd-Gen Thackerays Finalising Alliance Manifesto, Focus On Housing, Health

With the withdrawal of nomination forms complete, the stage is now set for a high-octane campaign battle between the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition and the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)-MNS alliance for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections. While Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will officially launch the campaign for the Mahayuti in Worli on Saturday, Uddhav Thackeray's son, Aaditya, and Raj Thackeray's son, Amit, are working on the manifesto of the newly formed alliance.

Aaditya and Amit Thackeray held a guidance session on Friday at the Sena Bhavan in Mumbai for the official candidates of the Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS coalition, outlining the key issues it will focus on. Housing, transport, healthcare and education were central to the agenda of the cousins, who are expected to release the alliance manifesto soon.

Sources in the alliance said the UBT-MNS manifesto will place strong emphasis on social welfare and cost-of-living relief. A key promise will be a monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 for women, particularly targeting housewives, domestic workers and women from traditional occupations, pitched as financial support aimed at dignity and self-reliance.

The manifesto is also expected to propose a significant property tax relief, with a promise to waive property tax on homes up to 700 square feet, a move likely to benefit a large section of Mumbai's middle and lower-middle-class residents. Alongside this, the alliance has promised reforms in redevelopment norms, including assured parking space per flat in redeveloped buildings.

To attract young voters, the alliance has announced a Rs 1 lakh fund per young person, aimed at supporting entrepreneurship, education or skill development.

On food security, the alliance is likely to roll out 'Maa Saheb Kitchens' across the city, offering low-cost meals, with breakfast and lunch priced around Rs 10, on the lines of existing subsidised meal schemes.

The manifesto will also expand on healthcare commitments, with a proposal to establish new medical colleges within civic hospitals, strengthening public health infrastructure and medical education under the BMC. Healthcare promises are also likely to include free generic medicines for eligible beneficiaries, a 24X7 health control room, home-based services for senior citizens, and a BMC-run cancer hospital.

The alliance also plans to expand municipal schools to offer education from junior KG to Class 12, positioning BMC schools as a complete and affordable alternative to private institutions.

Also in the manifesto will be a promise to build nearly 1lakh homes for mill workers, BEST staff and police personnel through a dedicated BMC housing policy.

Political Attacks Ramp Up

Even as manifesto preparations are underway, bitter political attacks have begun between the rival camps.

Eknath Shinde, addressing party workers, accused the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) of raising the "Marathi manoos" issue only when politically cornered.

He said Mumbai's Marathi population was politically mature and could not be misled by emotional appeals.

Shinde also said the Mahayuti was fighting the election on a development plank, highlighting projects such as the Atal Setu, central investment in Mumbai, and the concretisation of roads.

Claiming that the opposition had been politically wiped out in Thane, Shinde asserted that the Mahayuti would win the BMC elections and install its mayor, adding, "This is just the trailer, the picture on the 15th is still to come."

Uddhav Thackeray also struck a combative note while addressing party workers, invoking historical parallels and directly attacking Shinde.

"Just as there was a battle against the Mughals, this is a similar battle for the BMC. The stain of betrayal on Suryaji Pisal (remembered as a traitor) has not faded even after 400 years. Just as Pisal is remembered, Shinde too will be remembered," he said, urging party workers to fight, win, and ensure Mumbai remains in Marathi hands.