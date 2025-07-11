"<i>50 Khokhe, Ekdum Okay</i>": Aaditya Thackeray Over Sena Minister's "Cash" Video

Aaditya Thackeray made a serious charge, leavened with a touch of playfulness and an attempt at achieving a rhythmic quality to it with his "50 khokhe, ekdum okay" jab at the Maharashtra Minister, whose video with a bag allegedly full of cash is steadily going viral.

A day after Sanjay Shirsat, Maharashtra's Social Justice Minister, received a notice from the Income Tax officials seeking an explanation on the growth of his assets between the 2019 and 2024 Assembly polls, a video of him smoking in his room with a bag suspected to be filled with cash beside him sparked a row.

It is alleged that the MLA's assets surged from Rs 3.3 crore in 2019 to Rs 35 crore in 2024.

"... Today, it's Sanjay Sirsat, sitting in his vest and underwear. We talk about 'Khokhe' (boxes of cash), '50 Khokhe, Ekdum Okay', one is clearly seen in the video. All these antics happening in just vests and undergarments, bags full of cash beside him, where did all this money come from? Who gave it?" asked Mr Thackeray of the rival Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray.

"Can anyone just roam around carrying such wads of notes? And regarding the Income Tax notice that came the day before, will the IT department take any action? Will any action be taken on the orders of the Chief Minister or not? These are important questions that need answers," asked Mr Thackeray.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the viral video of Minister Sanjay Shirsat, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray says, "... Today, it's Sanjay Sirsat, sitting in his vest and underwear. We talk about 'Khokhe' (boxes of cash), '50 Khokhe, Ekdum Okay', one is clearly seen in the video.… pic.twitter.com/JpiMcOUujK — IANS (@ians_india) July 11, 2025

Defending himself, Mr Shirsat, the Aurangabad (West) MLA, said that the bag next to his bed contained clothes and not cash as is being claimed.

"The house seen in the video is my home. It shows I am sitting (clad in a banian) in my bedroom. My pet dog and a bag are also seen. This means that I have just returned from travel and removed my clothes. If I have to keep such a big bag of money, is there a dearth of cupboards? But they see (currency) notes even in cloth bag," Mr Shirsat told reporters.

"Had there been money, I would have kept it in the cupboard," he said.

Asked if there were only clothes in the bag, the minister said, "Of course. There were clothes in it." "Such claims won't affect my (political) career," he added.

The MLA's video was posted on social media by Sanjay Raut of the rival Shiv Sena (UBT) faction.

Recently, Mr Shirsat and his son had faced allegations in the Maharashtra Legislative Council regarding a hotel deal.