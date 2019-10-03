'How Are You Worli?': Shiv Sena Puts Up Aaditya Thackeray Posters

The posters have a picture of Aaditya Thackeray with a phrase in various languages (File)

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday came up with posters of Aaditya Thackeray, son of party chief Uddhav Thackeray, who is contesting the Maharashtra Assembly election from Mumbai's Worli constituency. "How are you Worli?" the posters read.

It is the first time in Shiv Sena's history that a member from the Thackeray family will be contesting elections.

The posters have a picture of Aaditya Thackeray with the phrase in various languages, including Urdu, Gujarati and Telugu, apart from Marathi.

The posters are seen as an attempt to get the support of voters residing in Mumbai.

Worli is currently held by Shiv Sena leader Sushil Shinde.

The announcement comes even as the Shiv Sena and BJP are yet to announce a seat-sharing agreement for the Assembly polls to be held on October 21.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.