Aaditya Thackeray's Mega Roadshow In Mumbai Ahead Of Filing Nomination

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray will take out a huge roadshow in Mumbai today before filing his nomination papers to contest the Maharashtra election from Worli. The 29-year-old is the first of his family to contest an election in the five decades since his grandfather Bal Thackeray founded the Shiv Sena.

Aaditya Thackeray's one-km walk through the streets of Mumbai is set to be a huge show of strength for the Shiv Sena, which has been pitching him as the party's chief ministerial face. The young Sena leader will begin the road show from a Shiv Sena office in Lower Parel and end it at the BMC Engineering Hub in Worli, where he will file his nomination papers.

Since morning, Sena workers have been gathering outside the Thackeray home "Matoshree" wearing party colours, holding flags and banners with captions like: "Sena Taiyaar Senapati Bhi Taiyaar (Sena is ready, general is also ready)". A south Indian traditional band, "Naad Swaram", provided the music.

Huge hoardings of Aaditya Thackeray have come up across Worli.

Ally BJP is also expected to play its part. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is likely to be present for the nomination, along with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray - Aaditya's father - and top Sena leaders.

The decision to field Aaditya Thackeray marks a significant departure for the Sena's first family, which has always limited itself to campaigning for candidates.

Sources say junior Thackeray, groomed to take over the Sena one day, has been working up to the moment, emerging as the affable, softer face of a party known for its unabashed pro-Hindu agenda.

The party also believes it is time that someone from the family has a voice in the Maharashtra assembly, which, feel top leaders, will also improve the Sena's profile.

The only other Thackeray who came close to contesting an election was Raj Thackeray, who announced he would fight the 2014 Maharashtra polls but later backed out.

