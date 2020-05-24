Maharashtra Considering Staggered Opening After May 31: Aaditya Thackeray

New Delhi:
Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray speaks to NDTV on the state government's response to the coronavirus pandemic. The interview comes on a day when Maharashtra, the worst coronavirus-hit state in the country, reported its highest single-day spike of 3,041 cases.
Highlights of Aaditya Thackeray's interview:
- Maharashtra is not hiding figures, it is not afraid of figures. I have asked officers to chase cases - be in chawls and highrises. We cannot deny and be scared of the numbers. We can only protect citizens if we identify the cases.
- In a country like ours, how much you do, will not be enough. Everyone is doing as much as possible.
- How long will this continue? WHO knows. We slowly went into the lockdown in the state. When we talk about opening up, a knee-jerk opening is not the best thing to do. We have to create a medical buffer for asymptomatic cases because corona is not going away soon.
- Kerala has a better-defined healthcare system. We are speaking to doctors without frontiers, including doctors from New Zealand who have helped flatten the curve.
- We have put a speed breaker. With time, the line of treatment has evolved. To be honest, the curve would flatten when we identify each and every case. My constituency was the highest in Mumbai. We said let's not be scared and let's go and identify cases. Now the doubling rate in my ward is 21 days. So we have to chase every case.
- Trains are carrying lesser number. Airport was told to prepare for 20,000 fliers each day. But on trains there are 1,200. We will eventually want them to return. But that needs more planning. With public transport off, we can't have 20,000 people on the road. We want local trains to start so that buses can be at the airport.
- More clarity on travel to and from airport in a few hours.
- After May 31, we are looking at staggered opening.