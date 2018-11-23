Maharashtra Got Rs 1.6 Lakh Crore For Road Works In 4 Years: Minister

Maharashtra has received Rs 1.6 lakh crore for road works from the state and Centre in the last 4 years.

Maharashtra has received Rs 1.6 lakh crore for road works from the state and Central governments in the last four years, state Public Works Minister Chandrakant Patil today said.

Addressing the 79th Indian Road Congress in Nagpur, Mr Patil said several road projects are on the verge of completion which he claimed would change the picture in Maharashtra.

"There were 52,000 kilometres of roads in Maharashtra in 1960 when the state was formed which has now increased to 2.76 lakh kilometres. The PWD budget has increased from Rs 1,700 crore four years ago to Rs 6,000 crore now thanks to the efforts of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis," Mr Patil told the gathering.

"With the (budgetary) support of Rs 6,000 crore and Central assistance by Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, we have got Rs 1.6 lakh crore for road works in the last four years," Mr Patil added.

Mr Patil informed the gathering that Rs 30,000 crore worth of road works had been facilitated under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM).

As per this model, 40 per cent of the capital cost quoted would be paid on completion of construction while the remaining 60 per cent of the cost will be paid over the life of the project as annuities along with operation and maintenance cost (O&M) expenses.

Mr Patil said the HAM concept was earlier criticised as not being viable but projects under it had now attracted bidders in 130 out of 137 projects.

"Around 10,000 kilometres of three-lane roads will be made in Maharashtra under HAM. With 22,000 kilometres of national highways and 10,000 kilometres under HAM, Maharashtra will get 32,000 kilometres of roads in the next two years," Mr Patil said.