Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 To Be Out On May 13 At 1pm, Check Direct Link

Maharashtra Board SSC Result: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is scheduled to announce the results for Class 10 tomorrow on May13, 2025 at 1:00 pm. The exams were conducted from February 21,2025 to March 17,2025 and over 16 lakh students appeared for the exam. Once declared, students will be able to check their results on the official websites of the Maharashtra board, mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in, sscresult.mkcl.org, and sscresult.mahahsscboard.in.

Last year, the Maharashtra SSC board result was declared on May 27 and this year, it will be announced in second week of May.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2025: How to check your result?

Visit the official result portal, mahresult.nic.in.

Click on the "SSC Examination March 2025 Result" link.

Enter your roll number and mother's first name.

Click Submit to view your scorecard.

Download and print the provisional marksheet for reference.

Students can also receive results via SMS or DigiLocker for ease of access.

Last year, the Maharashtra board had an attendance of 15.49 lakhs students for the Class 10 exams and this year, there is a slight increment in the number of students to 16.11 lakhs.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2025: Last Year's Performance

Maharashtra 2024 SSC board recorded an overall pass percentage of 95.91 per cent, last year.

Girls outperformed boys, with girls having a pass percentage of 97.21 per cent as compared to boys with 94.56 per cent.

Konkan district performed the highest with a passing percentage of 99.01 per cent while Nagpur scored the lowest pass percentage of 94.73 per cent.

In case a student is not satisfied with their result, Maharashtra board allows students to send their result for rechecking/reverification within two weeks of the results' release.

Also, if a student fails in a subject, he or she will have the opportunity to reappear for failed exams.