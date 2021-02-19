Ajit Pawar Warns Of Strict Action Against Those Without Masks In Public

Spike in Covid cases in some districts of Maharashtra is of concern, Ajit Pawar said (File)

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar today said he has instructed district administrations in the state to take strict action against people who are found without masks in public areas amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to reporters, Ajit Pawar said district administrations have been authorised to assess the situation in their respective districts and impose a lockdown from 6 am to 6 pm, if the situation demands.

"I am going to chair a meeting on February 21 in Pune to discuss measures to contain the viral spread," the deputy chief minister said.

A spike in Covid-19 cases witnessed in some districts of the state is a matter of concern, he said.

"In some cases, the local administrations of such districts have been authorised to impose lockdowns from 6 am to 6 pm if the situation demands," he said.

Moreover, local authorities have been asked to take strict action against those who do not wear masks in public, Mr Pawar said.

Speaking at an event organised to celebrate Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary at the fort, Ajit Pawar said he is thankful to people of the state for responding to the government's appeal to celebrate Shiv Jayanti and other festivals in a simple manner in the last one year.

"If Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had been there, he too would not have taken any decision that could endanger the lives of people," he said.