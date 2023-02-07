Congress vs Congress In Maharashtra, Leader Quits Post Day After Letter

Mr Thorat said he couldn't work with Nana Patole due to his "anger" towards him.

A day after he conveyed to the party's central leadership that he cannot work with Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole due to his "anger" towards him, senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat today resigned from the post of Maharashtra Congress legislator party leader. Sources said he is firm on his stand, and is unlikely to take back his decision.

Mr Thorat sent his resignation letter on February 2, sources close to him said, adding that it's getting difficult to work with Nana Patole.

Despite being a senior leader, there were statements being made against him and his family, and some people were trying to tarnish the image of Mr Thorat and his family, sources said, adding that Mr Patole is 'arrogant'.

Nana Patole had denied any such letter was written, adding he would only be able to comment if he knew this letter's contents.

In his letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Balasaheb Thorat, a former state unit chief and minister, also said he is not being consulted before decisions were taken, his aide told news agency PTI.

This comes days after then Nashik graduates constituency MLC Sudhir Tambe, who is the brother-in-law of Balasaheb Thorat, declined to contest the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections despite being the Congress' official candidate. He got his son Satyajit Tambe to fight as an independent, who won the poll. Results were declared on February 2.

The Congress has suspended Sudhir Tambe and Satyajit Tambe from the party for the MLC poll twist.

Balasaheb Thorat has also said he was insulted by the (state) party leadership and statements were made against his family on the (Tambe) issue, his aide said quoting the letter.

Some functionaries from Ahmednagar were punished over this issue, the letter to Kharge further said.

Nana Patole had, on January 26, disbanded the Ahmednagar district committee of the Congress for "anti-party activities" as some of its members had reportedly campaigned for Satyajit Tambe instead of the candidate to whom the party had officially extended support.