Uproar In Maharashtra Assembly Over 'Insult To Farmers', Nana Patole Suspended, Opposition Walks Out

For the second consecutive day, the Maharashtra Assembly witnessed high drama, this time over remarks deemed derogatory to farmers. On the occasion of Maharashtra Agriculture Day, senior Congress MLA and former Speaker Nana Patole launched a scathing attack on the ruling Mahayuti government, demanding a public apology from the Chief Minister for what he described as repeated insults to the farming community.

"We will not tolerate the insult of farmers; the Chief Minister must apologise," said Mr Patole in the assembly referring to the statements made by former BJP minister Babanrao Lonekar. Tensions escalated when Mr Patole walked up to the Speaker's chair in protest, prompting a brief suspension of proceedings. The former Speaker was later suspended from the House for the day.

"It is one thing to show emotion over an issue, but it is wrong to get aggressive towards the Speaker, as if he is at fault. People may have approached the Speaker in the past, but this was aggressive. A man who has himself been a Speaker should not have done this. He should apologise," said Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in response.

The flashpoint was a statement made earlier by BJP MLA and former minister Babanrao Lonikar, who, while responding to critics, remarked: "I made the payment to your mother, pension to your father, Narendra Modi gave Rs 6,000 to your father for sowing; your mother, sister, and wife got money under the Ladki Bahin Yojana; the government has given you the clothes, chappals, boots."

Opposition members condemned the remarks as demeaning to farmers. After his suspension, Mr Patole reiterated his demand in a post on social media.

"The continued insults towards farmers by leaders of the Mahayuti are absolutely condemnable. The statements made by MLA Babanrao Lonikar and Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Kokate have deeply hurt the sentiments of farmers. The Chief Minister must publicly apologise to the farmers in the Assembly. Our stand is clear - we will not tolerate the insult of farmers under any circumstances," Mr Patole tweeted.

Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray backed Mr Patole's stance and slammed the government for suspending him.

"This is perhaps the first time an elected representative has been suspended for raising the voice of farmers," said Mr Thackeray, calling the move a reflection of the government's insensitivity.

"If the government backs those who insult farmers, the opposition cannot continue sitting in the House," said Mr Wadettiwar.

UBT Triggered The Language Row Over 'Operation Hindi' Remark

Shiv Sena (UBT)'s mouthpiece drew parallels between the government's now-retracted push for a three-language policy and 'Operation Sindoor,' triggering a sharp backlash from the BJP.

"The same people who couldn't effectively execute 'Operation Sindoor' and caved under pressure of President Trump, are now trying to ruin the education system through 'Operation Hindi'," read today's Saamna editorial.

"UBT continues to defame the country and question a noble act of Maa Bharti by comparing Operation Sindoor with the implementation of the three-language policy," said BJP MLA Ram Kadam.

"I don't know of any such newspaper," said BJP minister Ashish Shelar, dismissing the remark.

"I don't know about Operation Sindoor, but Operation Hindi definitely failed. It was only due to the opposition's resistance that the decision was rolled back," said UBT MLA Sunil Prabhu.