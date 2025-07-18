Messages Being Conveyed Through Punches, Kicks: D Fadnavis On Assembly Clash

Expressing concern over the clash between supporters of an NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA and a BJP MLA on the Maharashtra Assembly premises on Thursday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that, instead of discussions, messages are being conveyed through punches and kicks.

Speaking in the Assembly on Friday, Mr Fadnavis said, "Messages should reach the public through thoughts and discussions but, unfortunately, messages are now being conveyed through kicks and punches."

The chief minister also said some of the people involved in the clash in the lobby of the Assembly between supporters of NCP(SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad and BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar had several criminal cases against them. The security arrangement at the legislature, he stressed, will be made stricter and the entry of people would be regulated.

Mr Fadnavis said his government is working towards a comprehensive and progressive Maharashtra and that many schemes changing the face of Mumbai are being implemented. "No one can ever separate Mumbai from Maharashtra, not in thousands of years to come," he said, adding that the voice of the Marathi 'manoos' (people) will also remain loud in Mumbai.

The chief minister also made some announcements about local trains in Mumbai and the Dharavi redevelopment project. "Considering accidents in Mumbai local trains, new AC local trains with fully closed doors will be introduced. There will be no increase in fares, and the Union railway minister will announce a decision soon," he said.

Mr Fadnavis also assured the residents of Dharavi that no one will be displaced. "Eligible residents will get new homes in Dharavi itself in the next 7 years, and business owners will get commercial units in the area. Ineligible residents will be given homes in other parts of Mumbai," he said.