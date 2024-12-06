Was Not Invited For Devendra Fadnavis' Swearing-In: Maharashtra Congress Chief

PM Modi congratulates new Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Friday claimed he was not invited for the oath taking ceremony of new Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, but said he expects his "friend" to work for the overall development of the state.

Mr Patole listed his own expectations from the BJP-led government and these included announcement of a loan waiver for farmers.

Chief Minister Fadnavis and his two deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar took oath on Thursday at a grand ceremony in Mumbai, ushering in the Mahayuti 2.0 government.

Mr Patole, speaking with reporters in Nagpur, maintained he did not get any invitation about the oath ceremony otherwise he would have attended the event.

"However, my friend has become the chief minister and good wishes to him," he said.

Both Mr Patole, a former BJP MP, and Mr Fadnavis hail from the Vidarbha region of eastern Maharashtra.

Notably, no major leader from the opposition, including Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar and Mr Patole, were present at the swearing-in ceremony in the Azad Maidan.

Mr Patole said he expects the new government to tame inflation, resolve issues faced by farmers and youths and fulfil promises made to soyabean and cotton farmers.

The Congress leader said he hopes under the leadership of Mr Fadnavis, Maharashtra progresses at fast pace in the next five years.

Mr Patole asked the chief minister to stand firm on his assurance of not allowing contract-based recruitments in government and fill nearly 2 lakh vacant posts in different departments.

He also demanded more Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses for rural areas of the state.

Mr Patole said the Fadnavis government should improve the law and order situation in Maharashtra and make it a drugs-free state.

