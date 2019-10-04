Maharashtra Election 2019: Congress's 'Restrain' Advice To Sanjay Nirupam After '3-4 Seats' Remark

Sanjay Nirupam has threatened to quit the party (File)

The Congress on Friday asked its former Mumbai unit chief Sanjay Nirupam to stop fueling conspiracy theories, after he launched an attack on the party leadership for not granting tickets to his supporters.

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari also asked former Haryana Congress unit chief Ashok Tanwar to stop making statements against the party ahead of the assembly elections in the state and asked him to act responsibly.

"Mr Sanjay Nirupam would be well advised to restrain himself. It would be appropriate if he does not kite fly these conspiracy theories that are unimaginative," he told reporters.

Mr Tewari said it is understandable that there are differences over ticket distribution and these two leaders are angry over it.

Mr Nirupam, the former chief of Mumbai Congress, has launched a revolt against the party leadership after some of his supporters were not granted party ticket despite being recommended by him.

The Congress also faces discontent in Haryana and Maharashtra over ticket distribution ahead of the assembly polls.

A day after protesting outside Congress president Sonia Gandhi's residence in Delhi over alleged irregularities in ticket distribution, former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar quit the election committees of the party but said he would continue to work as an ordinary party worker.

Mr Nirupam, who joined the Congress after he quit the Shiv Sena in 2005, has threatened to quit the party.

