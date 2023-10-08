Magnitude 4.3 Earthquake Hits Andaman Sea

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit the Andaman Sea. (Representational)

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit the Andaman Sea in the early hours on October 8, the National Center for Seismology informed.

The tremors struck at 3:20 AM on October 8 and according to NCS, the quake was recorded at a depth of 10 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 08-10-2023, 03:20:02 IST, Lat: 10.83 & Long: 93.23, Depth:10 Km, Location: Andaman Sea, India," NCS posted on X.

Further details are awaited.

