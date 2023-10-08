Magnitude 4.3 Earthquake Hits Andaman Sea

The tremors struck at 3:20 AM on October 8 and according to NCS, the quake was recorded at a depth of 10 km.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit the Andaman Sea. (Representational)

Andaman and Nicobar:

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit the Andaman Sea in the early hours on October 8, the National Center for Seismology informed.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 08-10-2023, 03:20:02 IST, Lat: 10.83 & Long: 93.23, Depth:10 Km, Location: Andaman Sea, India," NCS posted on X.

Further details are awaited.

