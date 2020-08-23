Madhya Pradesh's Indore Gets Highest Single-Day Rain In 40 Years

Gates of many dams across Madhya Pradesh were opened because of heavy rainfall since Friday.

Indore received its highest single-day rainfall in 40 years, and Bhopal the highest for August in 14 years as widespread and heavy rainfall lashed Madhya Pradesh for the third day in a row. The widespread rain flooded many rivers, including Narmada, forcing officials to open dam gates.

While the country's cleanest city Indore recorded 10 inches of rain in 24 hours, Bhopal recorded 8.5 inches - highest since 2006.

Three people died in rain-related incidents across Indore, and at least 300 people were rescued in boats after water level in Kahn River rose on opening of the Yashwant Sagar Dam gates.

Indore received 263.4mm rain on Saturday, breaking the August 1981 record of 212.6mm, the weather department said, adding that this is also the first time this monsoon that all 52 districts of the state received rain at the same time.

Intense rainfall in Bhopal's Upper Lake catchment areas since Friday filled the reservoir to capacity, forcing officials to open 10 of Bhadbhada dam's 11 sluice gates for the first time this season. All 13 gates of the downstream Kaliasot Dam were also opened, which inundated all low-lying areas of Bhopal city. The sudden increase in Kaliasot River's water level submerged 60 slum dwellings in Dam Kheda area and washed away at least 15 huts.

No injury or loss of life was reported, government officials said.

Post heavy rains, about a dozen slums were washed away, while another 50 were damaged in Damkheda area of Bhopal after opening of Kaliasot dam sluice gates. No injury or loss of life has been reported, according to government officials. pic.twitter.com/QYWcnT1sTE — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) August 23, 2020

A red alert has been issued for extremely heavy rainfall in many districts including Khargone, Alirajpur, Jhabua and Dhar.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who recently recovered from COVID-19, held a meeting with officials at his residence on Saturday to discuss the situation.

He directed officials to ensure that the state control room functions round-the-clock, directed prompt rescue of people trapped in water-logged areas. He also directed that proper arrangements should be made for their food and shelter.