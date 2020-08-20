Swachh Survekshan 2020 Results: Indore Is India's Cleanest City And Chhattisgarh The Cleanest State, Follow The Highlights

The results of Swachh Survekshan 2020 are out and xxx is Indias cleanest city, followed by xyzzy and zzz

Indore is India's cleanest city for the fourth time in a row and Chhattisgarh is cleanest state for the second time, as per the 'Swachh Survekshan 2020' results announced by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri at the Swachh Mahotsav being organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban affairs (MoUHA). Gujarat's Surat gets the second place and Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai is at number three spot in terms of clean cities with population more than a lakh. Jharkhand is the cleanest state in the category of less than 100 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs). This is the fifth edition of the annual cleanliness survey of the country.

Heartiest congratulations!

Indore is India's cleanest city 4th year in a row. The city & its people have shown exemplary dedication towards cleanliness. Congratulations to MP CM @ChouhanShivraj people, political leadership & Municipal Corporation for this superlative performance. pic.twitter.com/cg3DH6PnHM — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 20, 2020

Here are the top highlights of the Swachh Survekshan 2020:

Indore, Madhya Pradesh has been declared as the cleanest city for the fourth year Chhattisgarh in the cleanest state in the category of states with more than 100 urban local bodies (ULBs) Surat in Gujarat is the second cleanest city (Population more than one lakh category) Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra attains the number three spot in terms of cleanliness (Population more than one lakh category) Ahmedabad is India's the cleanest Mega city New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is the cleanest capital city Chhattisgarh's Ambikapur is the cleanest smallest city Bengaluru wins the Best Self Sustainability award in the Mega city category Jharkhand is the cleanest state in the category of state with less than 100 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) In cities with population less than one lakh, Karad in Mahrashtra is cleanest city

Swachh Survekshan is a pan India annual cleanliness survey that ranks India's cities, towns and states based on sanitation, waste management and overall cleanliness. This time the survey covered a total of 4,242 cities, 62 Cantonment Boards and 92 Ganga Towns and saw unprecedented participation of 1.87 crore citizens. This year, the format of the survey was tweaked to adopt a Swachh Survekshan League model, where instead of once in a year exercise of assessing the cities and states for its cleanliness quotient, the assessment happened throughout the year. The Minister also interacted with select beneficiaries, swachhagrahis (Clean India Warriors), and Safai Karmis (Sanitation Workers) under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U) from different parts of the country through video conference.

A total of 129 awards will be handed out to the top-performing cities and states. Indore has been winning the top slot for the last three years and has also won in the first two quarters of the Swachh Survekshan League announced for this year.