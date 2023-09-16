Heavy Rain In Indore Causes Waterlogging, Rescue Operations Underway

Various parts of Indore have been waterlogged due to heavy rainfall

The State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) team in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district has started a rescue operation to save people stuck in the waterlogged areas caused due to heavy rainfall in the city.

Due to heavy rainfall in the city since Friday evening, various parts of the city have been waterlogged. SDERF teams, police teams, district administration and municipal corporation teams continuously evacuated the people stuck in settlements built on the lower regions and on the banks of drains in the city.

SDERF district commandant, Vinod Osho Gautam told news agency ANI, "SDERF teams are conducting the rescue operation along with home guards, municipal corporation, district administration and police team. The team is going to the lower settlements where water is logged and running the rescue operations."

A total of four teams of SDERF are working in the district consisting of 32 people. Boats have also been sent to three places so that people can be evacuated safely from the waterlogged areas, he added.

"During the rescue operation, as soon as we received information about a 25-year-old pregnant woman stuck in the Sanwer area in the city, the SDERF team along with the medical team reached the woman's house in a boat for the delivery. The woman gave birth to a son," he added.

Meanwhile, the SDRF team also rescued the people living in camps on the banks of a river in the Rau area who got trapped after the water level of the river increased.

"As soon as the SDRF team received information from the district administration, they reached there and rescued 21 people safely," Mr Gautam said.

According to an Indore Meteorological Department official Hiralal Khapedia, this year, a total of over 39 inches of rainfall occurred so far till Saturday afternoon.

About 10 inches of rainfall occurred between 7 am on Friday and 11 am on Saturday.

