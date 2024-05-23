Madhya Pradesh Woman Slips At Toll Booth, Run Over By Truck

The victim's body has been handed over to her relatives after post-mortem

A 28-year-old woman employee of a toll booth lost her life after she slipped near a counter and was run over by a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Thursday, an official said.

The incident occurred at the toll plaza on Maxi Road near Kaytha village.

CCTV footage of the toll booth shows the woman walking on an elevated platform towards a toll collection counter.

Just when a truck passes next to the counter, victim Pooja Rathore loses her balance and falls on the lane. The rear wheels of the truck run over her head.

Kaytha police station in-charge Jyoti Dixit said that the truck driver was detained after the woman's death in the accident.

The victim's body has been handed over to her relatives after post-mortem, she added.

