Woman, 6 Others Arrested In Madhya Pradesh Judge, Son Death Case: Cops

Police in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday arrested six people including a woman in connection with the mysterious deaths of an additional district and sessions judge (ADJ) and his son.

According to police, judge Betul Mahendra Tripathi and his 33-year-old son allegedly died by consuming poison-laced chapatis.

The woman Sandhya Singh (45), who runs an NGO in Chhindwara district, is accused of giving the poison-mixed wheat flour to the family for "maintaining harmony at home".

On July 20, the judge allegedly brought the flour home and the same day his wife cooked it. That night the judge and his two sons started vomiting. On July 23, they were admitted to a local hospital. On July 25, after the condition of the judge and his elder son deteriorated, they were referred to a hospital in Nagpur. While Abhinay Raj was declared dead upon reaching Nagpur, his father died in hospital on Sunday.

According to the police, while the two ate chapatis, made of the wheat flour allegedly given by the woman, the judge's wife had eaten only rice.

Tripathi's younger son Ashish also fell ill after eating chapatis, but his condition is stable now, police added.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) Simala Prasad said Judge's younger son informed that his father, on way to Nagpur, had told him that his woman acquaintance, Sandhya Singh, gave the poison-mixed wheat flour after performing a puja.

The senior cop said the woman, who allegedly wanted to eliminate the judge and his entire family, came in contact with the judge when he was posted in Chhindwara and later both became friends.

"Sandhya Singh was not able to meet Tripathi for four months after his family came to live with him in Betul... Out of frustration, she conspired to kill the judge's family," the police officer added.

The woman asked the judge to give her wheat flour for performing a puja for him so that he can get "rid of all his problems", Ms Prasad said.

Initially, the police arrested Sandhya Singh and her driver Sanju, who revealed the entire plot. Later, three more persons, Devilal Chandravanshi, Mubin Khan and one Kamal were arrested on the basis of information shared by Sandhya Singh.

A tantrik (occultist), Baba Ramdayal, who was on run, was later arrested .