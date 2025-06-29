"Police Alone Can't Curb Rapes": Madhya Pradesh Top Cop Flags Pornography

Police alone cannot curb rape incidents, Madhya Pradesh DGP Kailash Makwana has said while citing factors like moral degradation of society due to availability of pornography through mobile phones and the internet.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday after chairing a review meeting of the force here, the Director General of Police said, "The way pornography is being served on the internet, the minds of children are getting distorted." "There are many reasons behind the increasing incidents of rape. I think it includes internet, mobile phones, availability of pornographic material and alcohol. Today, through mobile phones, someone is connecting from somewhere to someone else. There are many such reasons for the decline of morality in society. It is not possible for police alone to deal with it," he asserted.

Children used to listen to teachers and family members earlier but "today no one is able to keep an eye on each other in a house", Kailash Makwana claimed.

Now all limits are breaking, he added.

"The way obscene content is being served on the internet, it is definitely distorting their (children's) minds. This is the reason why these incidents are happening," the DGP emphasised.

Incidentally, in the last session of the MP assembly, the state government had informed that 20 cases of rape were registered daily in 2024.

As per statistics made available by the state home department, 6134 rape cases were registered in 2020, which touched 7294 in 2024, a rise of 19 per cent.

