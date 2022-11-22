Madhya Pradesh To Provide Over 1 Lakh Government Jobs In Next 9 Months

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a review meeting for the recruitment of 1,12,724 posts in various government departments in the state at CMO, Bhopal on Tuesday.

During the review meeting, it is said that the process has been started to fill the vacant government posts in the state. These posts will be filled by August 2023. The work has been done at a high pace in November. A necessary process is being followed to fill up around 60,000 posts.

CM Chouhan said, "The filling up of the vacant posts will make working easy and it will also bring happiness among the youth. Employment Day is organised every month and along with this the pace of new investment has also increased. This is the first time that so many posts are being filled in the government as well as in private sectors in the state. Many big industries are coming up in the state. Investors are continuously coming to establish industries here."

CM Chouhan has said that initiative has been taken to provide appointment letters to 6,000 constables in the home ministry department in the government sector. Besides, the process is going on to fill the vacant posts of the departments by the General Administration Department and the posts in the public sector undertakings of the state.

