Madhya Pradesh Man Waved, Blew Kisses On Instagram Live. Then Killed Self

A 22-year-old man died by suicide after going live on Instagram in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Dehat police station on Friday night, said officials. A 14-minute video showing Manoj Rajak's last moments subsequently surfaced.

“He waved at his friends during the live chat and blew kisses before hanging himself from a noose tied to a ceiling fan,” Dehat police station house officer Vikas Yadav told PTI.

Rajak's mother had died earlier. He lived separately in a rented room after his father remarried, his acquaintances said. He worked as a plumber and also sold ready-made garments from his room. His friends described him as a well-mannered person.

His friend Shubham Rajak told reporters that they rushed to his room around 10.30 pm after seeing him hanging from a fan on Instagram, but he had died before they arrived.

No suicide note has been recovered from the spot, police said.

The official said that the body was handed over to family members after post-mortem. Rajak's mobile phone has been collected and his social media activity is under examination, he said, adding that an investigation is underway.

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