Madhya Pradesh Man Kills Mother-In-Law For Refusing To Serve Hot Food, Say Police: Report

A 35-year-old man allegedly beat his mother-in-law to death after she refused to serve him hot chapatis (Indian bread) at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday at Madhya Pradesh's Billora village, where the accused, identified as Suresh, lived with his in-laws, said Jagdish Patidar, in-charge of Mandhata police station.

The accused had returned home around midnight on Monday and his mother-in-law Gujar Bai, 55, gave him dinner, the official said.

When the woman refused to give him hot chapatis instead of the pre-cooked ones, Suresh got into a heated argument with her, following which he allegedly beat her to death with a stick, before running away, the police told news agency Press Trust of India.

The woman died by the time the rest of her family reached the scene of the crime on hearing her cries, the police official told news agency PTI, adding that the accused's father-in-law lodged a complaint against him.

Suresh was arrested on Tuesday night and an investigation is being carried out, the police said.



